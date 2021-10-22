New Iberia woman arrested after allegedly stabbing boyfriend

New Iberia Police say one person was injured in a stabbing Wednesday night on South Hopkins Street.

An NIPD spokesperson says the incident took place at 8 p.m. The victim sustained a laceration to the left side of his shoulder and was unconscious at one point, police say. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment and is now in stable condition.

The suspect was identified as Patricia Herbert, the victim's girlfriend. Officers located Herbert shortly after the incident occurred, and she was arrested for aggravated second degree battery (dating partner).

She also had two active arrest warrants for failure to appear for two counts of animal cruelty.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel