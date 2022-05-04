New Iberia to start improvements on city streets

Improvements for several New Iberia roads will start next week.

According to the city, work on 10 roads will begin on Monday, May 9, 2022, and is expected to last one month. Glenn Lege Construction will handle the work on the following streets.

TWENTY ARPENT – From SOUTH LEWIS ST to BAYARD STREET

PARK AVENUE – From SOUTH LEWIS to LEE STREET

CHARLES STREET – From SOUTH LEWIS to LEE STREET

VERA LANE – From JUANITA STREET to DEAD END

JUANITA STREET – From FONTELIEU DRIVE to VERA LANE

JENNIFER STREET – From FONTELIEU DRIVE to VERA LANE

BRIAN STREET – From FONTELIEU DRIVE to CRAIG STREET

MINK STREET – From FONTELIEU DRIVE to DEARE STREET

DEARE STREET – From BRIAN STREET TO EAST ST. PETER

GLENN STREET – From BAYARD STREET TO EVANGELINE STREET

The city says residents and drivers should anticipate time delays. The streets at times will have loose gravel and oil on the roadway.

During construction, it may be necessary to limit access and detour traffic. If a detour is necessary, detour signage will be in place, they say.

The public, they say, should avoid the construction areas and use caution when driving, walking, or biking near construction zones.

