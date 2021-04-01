New Iberia to hold vendor and craft festival on Saturday

New Iberia's Semi-Annual Spring Vendor and Craft Festival is happening Saturday, April 3, at City Park Community Center.

The festival takes place from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. inside and outside the community center located at 300 Parkview Drive.

The show will feature vendors selling handmade crafts, art, clothing, sweets, décor and local independent product distributors.

Officials say that entertainment will be provided for kids and include a Schoolhouse Safari hands-on educational animal experience, a train ride and pictures with the Easter Bunny.

Admission is free.

Two food trucks and a mobile coffee cart will offer food and drinks.

A map and vendor list is available at www.Facebook.com/newiberiavendorevent

The festival, put on by the City of New Iberia Recreation Department and Pamper Me Place, will help support park programs.

The festival will adhere to COVID-19 Phase 3 guidelines. Visitors must wear a mask to enter the building. Vendor booths will be spaced to follow guidelines.

