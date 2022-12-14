Watch Now
NewsIberia Parish

Actions

New Iberia residents asked to stop sightseeing following touchdown of tornado

Instagram_Grebryson (1).jpg
Instagram Grebryson
Instagram_Grebryson (1).jpg
jeremy_myers (1).jpg
jeff_dugan.jpg
jeremy_myers (4).jpg
Posted at 12:53 PM, Dec 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-14 14:34:08-05

Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero is asking for the safety of the residents to please stop riding around sightseeing following a tornado Wednesday morning

There are power lines down throughout the parish.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.