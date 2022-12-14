New Iberia residents asked to stop sightseeing following touchdown of tornado

Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero is asking for the safety of the residents to please stop riding around sightseeing following a tornado Wednesday morning
There are power lines down throughout the parish.
