New Iberia prepares for first Mardi Gras parade since the pandemic began

The first Mardi Gras parade in New Iberia since the start of the pandemic about to kick of Saturday.

People in the Queen City are preparing for the festivities.

Owner of Jolie Fleur Florist & Gifts, Angelina Blaze says she believes Mardi Gras coming back to the city will have a major impact on the city's economy.

“I think the pandemic really hurt a lot of small businesses especially in the downtown area. But I can see a change and I think the parade and Mardi Gras, bringing it back after two years is going to have an enormous impact on this community,” Blaze said.

Some residents also have concerns about the weather.

“It's cold. And I’m just not interested anymore. And I have other fun activities going on,” one resident said.

Some are also still concerned about the state of the pandemic.

“They're going to have a lot of people coming out to enjoy but the pandemic got me a little nervous so I won’t be coming. I'll be at home enjoying it,” resident Yolanda said.

Owner of Bourbon Hall, Caroll J. Trahan III, says his business is equipped for anyone who may have any Covid-19 concerns.

“We do have sanitizing stations we’re going to be putting out,” Trahan said. “If you feel more comfortable wearing a mask then we’ll accommodate that. We don’t have any issue with people protecting themselves,” he added.

“I think we’re going to have a tremendous turnout. It doesn’t matter if it’s cold or not. We’re a tight knit community supporting each other and I think everyones going to show their support and show they are going to beat COVID and move forward. Nothing but good things are coming for 2022,” Blaze said.

The parade will be held Saturday Feb. 5 on Main st. at 6pm.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel