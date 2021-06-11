New Iberia Police take part in Active Bystandership training

The New Iberia Police Department is taking the role officers play in holding each other accountable in the field seriously.

The department is going through training called "Active Bystandership for Law Enforcement."

The program teachers officers how to intervene when they see other officers doing something wrong. According to Georgetown Law who co-created the program, ABLE prepares officers to successfully intervene to prevent harm and to create a law enforcement culture that supports peer intervention. The ABLE Project builds upon a training to help police officers stop unnecessary harmful behavior by fellow officers.

Read more about the program here

"We are doing this so that the community can have further trust in us and know that we have their back. And know that we are doing everything to prevent some things they see in the media in departments all around the country," Sergeant Joshua Chipman with the New Iberia Police Department said.

The training also encourages them to act without fear of retaliation regardless of their rank.

