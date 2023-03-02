Watch Now
New Iberia Police searching for homicide suspect

Posted at 5:30 AM, Mar 02, 2023
NEW IBERIA, La. — Officers of the Uniformed Patrol Division of the New Iberia Police Department responded to a crash on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at 9:30 pm, at the intersection of Iberia Street and Ambassador W. Lemelle. Drive.

Officers on the scene were informed of a male inside of the vehicle suffering from a single gunshot wound. There were four other individuals inside of the vehicle, including a juvenile, says Sergeant Daesha Hughes.

The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries. On March 1, 2023, the male victim died as a result of his injuries.

Investigators with the New Iberia Police Department, through further investigation, developed a suspect named Jatavist Markal “Latay” Reedom. Reedom is a black male, approximately 5”10 and 150 lbs.

Reedom is being charged with the following:

  • 1 Count of First-Degree Murder
  • 4 Counts of Attempted Second-Degree Murder
  • 1 Count of Illegal Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

If anyone know the whereabouts of Reedom, please contact the New Iberia Police Department at 337-369-2306 or Iberia Crime Stoppers at 337-364-TIPS or the P3 App. Tips and information can also be submitted by downloading the City of New Iberia App

