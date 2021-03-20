UPDATE: Scene cleared after standoff, hostage situation in New Iberia

NEW IBERIA, La. — The New Iberia Police Department say they responded to a disturbance at a residence in the 400 block of Robertson Street on Friday that quickly turned into a hostage situation.

NIPD say they were able to negotiate with the male suspect to have the female victim released.

Our crew on the scene tells us that NIPD left the scene around 10:30 p.m.

It was unclear yet if any arrests had been made.

