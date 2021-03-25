Menu

UPDATE: NIPD arrest suspect after standoff on Bank Ave.

New Iberia Police respond after suspect barricades himself inside home
Posted at 7:33 PM, Mar 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-25 05:39:35-04

NEW IBERIA, La. — UPDATE (1:00 a.m.): New Iberia Police have arrested a man after an hours-long standoff Wednesday evening.

A spokesperson confirmed that the suspect, Roy Jeanlouis, is in custody and is facing charges of armed robbery, felon in possession of a firearm, and obstruction of justice, battery on a police officer (2 counts), simple criminal damage to property, self- mutilation, resisting and officer (2 counts), and simple escape.

NIPD responded to a situation in the 500 block of Bank Avenue after a suspect barricaded himself inside his home after they attempted to serve him with a warrant.

Police said they believed Jeanlouis was by himself inside the residence.

