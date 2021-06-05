New Iberia Police responding to body found at Hopkins and Lombard Streets

NEW IBERIA, La. — The New Iberia Police Department is responding to S. Hopkins and Lombard Streets after the body of a woman was discovered.
This is a developing story and KATC has a crew en route to the scene.
