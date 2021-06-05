Watch
New Iberia Police responding to body found at Hopkins and Lombard Streets

New Iberia Police
Posted at 7:33 PM, Jun 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-04 20:33:26-04

NEW IBERIA, La. — The New Iberia Police Department is responding to S. Hopkins and Lombard Streets after the body of a woman was discovered.

This is a developing story and KATC has a crew en route to the scene.

