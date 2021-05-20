Watch
New Iberia Police respond to shooting on West Admiral Doyle Drive

Posted at 1:54 PM, May 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-20 14:54:43-04

NEW IBERIA, La. — The New Iberia Police Department responded to a non-fatal shooting Thursday in the 600 block of West Admiral Doyle Drive.

NIPD are on scene and the investigation is ongoing.

KATC will provide more details as they become available.

