New Iberia Police respond to shooting on West Admiral Doyle Drive

NEW IBERIA, La. — The New Iberia Police Department responded to a non-fatal shooting Thursday in the 600 block of West Admiral Doyle Drive.
NIPD are on scene and the investigation is ongoing.
KATC will provide more details as they become available.
