New Iberia Police respond to shooting on St. Joseph Street

NEW IBERIA, La. — The New Iberia Police Department responded to an overnight shooting on St. Joseph Street where one victim was transported to a local hospital.

According to NIPD, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1500 block of St. Joseph Street just after 11 p.m. on Monday.

NIPD said that one man was transported to a local hospital. His current condition is unknown.

