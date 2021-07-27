Watch
New Iberia Police respond to shooting on St. Joseph Street

KATC
New Iberia Police
Posted at 1:56 AM, Jul 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-27 02:56:16-04

NEW IBERIA, La. — The New Iberia Police Department responded to an overnight shooting on St. Joseph Street where one victim was transported to a local hospital.

According to NIPD, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1500 block of St. Joseph Street just after 11 p.m. on Monday.

NIPD said that one man was transported to a local hospital. His current condition is unknown.

