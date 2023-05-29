New Iberia Police need help identifying bank robbery suspect

New Iberia, LA - The New Iberia Police Department is asking for the public's help with identifying an individual responsible for a bank robbery taking place Friday, May 26, 2023 around 3:00p.m.

The suspect entered Captial One Bank located on East Admiral Doyle Drive wearing a surgical face mask, approached a bank teller and handed them a note demanding money.

The individual fled the scene after receiving an undisclosed amount of money from the bank.

Detectives were able to obtain video footage from a nearby business capturing the suspect without a mask just before the robbery took place.

New Iberia Police Department

If you know the identity of the individual, contact the New Iberia Police Department at 337-369-2306 or by downloading the P3 app on your smartphone.