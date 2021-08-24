Watch
NewsIberia Parish

Actions

New Iberia Police investigate shooting on E Admiral Doyle Dr.

items.[0].image.alt
KATC
Poster image (25).jpg
New Iberia Police Department begins patrols
Posted at 9:26 PM, Aug 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-23 23:38:58-04

New Iberia Police are investigating a shooting Monday evening.

Details are limited at this time, but we know the shooting occurred on East Admiral Doyle Drive and Center Street. One person was shot and sustained non-life threatening injuries.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

On scene, a truck and an SUV could be seen with bullet holes.

We'll update with more information when it becomes available.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.