New Iberia Police investigate shooting on E Admiral Doyle Dr.

New Iberia Police are investigating a shooting Monday evening.

Details are limited at this time, but we know the shooting occurred on East Admiral Doyle Drive and Center Street. One person was shot and sustained non-life threatening injuries.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

On scene, a truck and an SUV could be seen with bullet holes.

We'll update with more information when it becomes available.

