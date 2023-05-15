New Iberia Police Department asking for help locating missing woman

Iberia Parish, LA - The New Iberia Police Department is asking for the public’s help with locating a missing person.

Amy Elizabeth Bergeron, 38 years old, was reported missing on Saturday, May 13, 2023. Family members have not had contact with Amy since Friday, May 5, 2023, when she left her residence to go for a walk.

Amy is 4’11” tall and weighs 107 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She has a brown birth mark on the left side of her chin and was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans, and blue sunglasses.

Amy was also in possession of a black backpack when she left her residence.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Amy is asked to contact the New Iberia Police Department by calling (337) 369-2306. Information can also be submitted by downloading the City of New Iberia app on your smart device or through Iberia Parish Crimestoppers by calling (337) 364-TIPS or by downloading the P3 app on your smart device.