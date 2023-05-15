Watch Now
NewsIberia Parish

Actions

New Iberia Police Department asking for help locating missing woman

Blue Background FS Image.jpg
New Iberia Police Department
Blue Background FS Image.jpg
Posted at 3:18 PM, May 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-15 17:27:34-04

Iberia Parish, LA - The New Iberia Police Department is asking for the public’s help with locating a missing person.

Amy Elizabeth Bergeron, 38 years old, was reported missing on Saturday, May 13, 2023. Family members have not had contact with Amy since Friday, May 5, 2023, when she left her residence to go for a walk.

Amy is 4’11” tall and weighs 107 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She has a brown birth mark on the left side of her chin and was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans, and blue sunglasses.

Amy was also in possession of a black backpack when she left her residence.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Amy is asked to contact the New Iberia Police Department by calling (337) 369-2306. Information can also be submitted by downloading the City of New Iberia app on your smart device or through Iberia Parish Crimestoppers by calling (337) 364-TIPS or by downloading the P3 app on your smart device.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.