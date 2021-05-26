New Iberia Police creates Safe Exchange Zone

The New Iberia Police Department has announced the creation of a Safe Exchange Zone at the department that can be used for secure child custody exchanges or online purchase transactions.

The Safe Exchange Zone features a marked designated area directly on the side of the police department equipped with fully functional recording cameras that are monitored 24 hours a day.

NIPD

Police say the area can be used for the exchange of children when child custody disputes are involved and can also be used by people who sell items on social media and who need a safe place to meet the person to whom they're selling or from whom they're buying.

The zone is in effect immediately at the police department, located at 457 E Main St, New Iberia.

