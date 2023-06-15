New Iberia Police asking for tips in Wednesday homicide

New Iberia Police are asking for information to help them solve a homicide that happened on South Corrine Street last night.

A spokesperson says officers were called to the 1000 block of the street at about 9 p.m. Wednesday night. They found a 21-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on the front porch of a home.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and they're asking that anyone with information about what happened to call New Iberia Police at 337-369-2306 or Iberia Crime Stoppers at 337-364-TIPS.