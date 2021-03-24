New Iberia Police arrest suspect wanted for hostage situation

NEW IBERIA, La. — The New Iberia Police Department have taken Cody Schaubert into custody Wednesday after searching for him in connection with a hostage situation on Friday.

Schaubert was wanted on warrants for Domestic Abuse Battery including Strangulation and Child Endangerment, Aggravated Battery and Aggravated Assault.

The incident happened Friday on Robertson Street. NIPD say they were called to a home for a domestic incident, but before police arrived, Schaubert allegedly made several threats to harm others in the residence with him.

The people in the house got out safely, police say.

Police left the scene about 10:30 p.m. Friday, but Schaubert was still at large.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel