New Iberia Police arrest suspect for molestation of a juvenile

NEW IBERIA, La. — The New Iberia Police Department arrested a man for inappropriately touching a juvenile.

According to an arrest report, NIPD was called to the 2500 block of West Old Spanish Trail on March 22 in reference to locating a suspected runaway juvenile.

When police located the juvenile, she told police that inappropriate sexual behavior had occurred between herself and a family member.

Police say the suspect, Amadee Delcambre, 56, voluntarily came in to be interviewed by NIPD where he admitted to touching a juvenile inappropriately.

Delcambre has since bonded out of jail.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel