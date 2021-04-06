New Iberia Police arrest suspect for molestation of a juvenile

NEW IBERIA, La. — The New Iberia Police Department arrested a man for inappropriately touching a juvenile.
According to an arrest report, NIPD was called to the 2500 block of West Old Spanish Trail on March 22 in reference to locating a suspected runaway juvenile.
When police located the juvenile, she told police that inappropriate sexual behavior had occurred between herself and a family member.
Police say the suspect, Amadee Delcambre, 56, voluntarily came in to be interviewed by NIPD where he admitted to touching a juvenile inappropriately.
Delcambre has since bonded out of jail.
