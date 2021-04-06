Watch
NewsIberia Parish

Actions

New Iberia Police arrest suspect for molestation of a juvenile

Posted at 5:53 PM, Apr 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-06 18:53:40-04

NEW IBERIA, La. — The New Iberia Police Department arrested a man for inappropriately touching a juvenile.

According to an arrest report, NIPD was called to the 2500 block of West Old Spanish Trail on March 22 in reference to locating a suspected runaway juvenile.

When police located the juvenile, she told police that inappropriate sexual behavior had occurred between herself and a family member.

Police say the suspect, Amadee Delcambre, 56, voluntarily came in to be interviewed by NIPD where he admitted to touching a juvenile inappropriately.

Delcambre has since bonded out of jail.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.