New Iberia PD reinstates COVID-19 protocols

The New Iberia Police Department has reinstated its COVID-19 protocols effective Thursday, August 5.

According to a spokesperson, NIPD will restrict one masked person at a time in its lobby to obtain copies of previously documented incidents. Anyone needing to file a police report is asked to call the non-emergency dispatch telephone number: 337-369-2306.

Officers will take non-emergency complaints over the phone, such as those that don't require an investigation on the scene or the collection of evidence.

NIPD will continue to provide an emergency response to in-progress crimes and vehicle crashes where there is an immediate threat to life, health, or property.

Officers say the protocols are an effort to ensure social distancing and to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

