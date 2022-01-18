New Iberia officials to handout COVID test kits and masks on Wednesday

A limited supply of COVID-19 test kits and KN95 masks will be handed out by New Iberia officials on Wednesday, January 19th.

The City of New Iberia announced today that it received a supply of COVID-19 at home test kits from Louisiana Department of Health.

The city will begin handing test kits and masks out in West End Park at 9 AM.

The city asks that those picking-up would enter onto Landry Drive from Admiral Doyle Dr., turn right on Obie Street, turn right on Gilbert Drive. The line will start at the intersection of Gilbert Drive and Field Street.

