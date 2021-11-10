New Iberia mother torn after losing two sons to gun violence

The mother of Dominique Lewis who was killed just inside this house on Saturday at approximately 10:30 p.m. tells KATC she was devastated when she received the news that yet another one of her sons was killed by gun violence.

“I’ve lost two sons now to something that didn’t make any sense, but at the end of the day, I give all the glory to God,” Lewis said.

Cindi Lewis, the mother of Dominique Lewis, is overwhelmed to recap the news of her son's killing Saturday.

“I was at home, gathered with friends, listening to music, and my daughter-in-law called me and she said she had just got home and was about to use her key, but before she could even use her key the door just slid open," Lewis said. "She walked in and found him on the floor. Dead."

According to New Iberia police, 31-year-old Anthony Loston was arrested in the case and is facing charges of second degree murder, obstruction of justice, and theft of a firearm.

Loston was considered a close friend to Dominique before taking his life, Lewis's mother says.

"It was a close friend of his. And that's what hurts the most, when you have friends that can turn around and take your life too."

Lewis says she is still trying to wrap her head around the murder of her first son, Dante, almost four years ago, whose case still has yet to be solved. But she is now grieving the loss of yet another son.

“When my first son died, I would call his cell phone. I would literally do that for like three to four months just to see if he would pick up the phone. It never happened. So it’s like you never really move on, you just get the peace that God gives you to understand what happened. But you never really move on,” Lewis said.

“Put the guns down, don’t do it anymore," she added. "Because at the end of the day it’s the moms, dads, and the children that hurt the most.”

A prayer vigil will be held for Dominique on the corner of Ann St. and 20 Arpent Rd. Thursday at 5pm in New Iberia.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel