New Iberia man wanted for questioning in homicide

Posted at 10:47 AM, Nov 07, 2021
New Iberia Police are searching for a local man for questioning

Anthony Jamaal Loston is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, about 220 pounds. If you know where he is, NIPD ask that you call 337.369.2306 or Crime Stoppers at 337.364.TIPS.

They want to talk to him about a Saturday night shooting that left a man dead in the 500 block of South Lewis Street.

Police were called to at home there at about 10 p.m., where they found a man dead of apparent gunshot wounds.

The man was the resident of the home, police say.

