New Iberia man reported missing after attending a Downtown Baton Rouge event

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Baton Rouge Police Department's Missing Persons Division is seeking the public's help in locating Jeffery Joseph Leon, 53, of New Iberia.

Leon was in Downtown Baton Rouge in the 300 block of 3rd Street attending an event, according to Lt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. with the BRPD Public Information Office.

Leon was last heard from on August 12, 2023, at 2:30 am, and was believed to have been on his way to his home in New Iberia, officials report.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and a red baseball cap and was driving a tan 2008 Ford Expedition with chrome rims.

Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD)

Anyone with information on Jeffery Leon's whereabouts is urged to contact the Missing Persons Division at (225) 389-2000 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.