New Iberia man dies in ATV accident

A New Iberia man died Saturday afternoon in an ATV accident.

New Iberia Police say Cole Segura, 22, died in the 4 p.m. crash.

Police were called to the 400 block of North Landry Drive after an ATV traveling north on the road ran off the road and hit a utility pole. Segura was not wearing a helmet and was ejected from the ATV. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the parish coroner.

Toxicology samples were taken from Segura and submitted for analysis. North Landry Drive from Pelican Street to Jane Street was closed Saturday evening while officers investigated at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

