New Iberia man booked with attempted murder, drug charges

A New Iberia man was booked with attempted murder and several drug charges.

Jake Landry, 22, was booked with attempted second-degree murder for his alleged involvement in a shooting at an Iberia Parish bar, officials say.

Landry also was booked with Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I, 44 counts Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I drugs, two counts Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II, Unlawful Use of Body Armor, four counts Firearm in the Presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Monies Derived from Drug Transactions.

Deputies located Landry, who was wanted for attempted murder, back on December 1. The sheriff's Special Investigative Unit was able to identify the home and car that he was using, and they did a traffic stop so they could arrest him without incident, a release states.

They executed a search warrant on his resident on Forrest Leblanc Road, and alleged seized:

· 7.7lbs Marijuana

· 13oz THC ‘shatter’

· 21g Marijuana resin/wax

· 54g THC Vape Cartridges

· 31g THC Pills

· 16.5 Oxycodone pills (Sch II)

· 8 Hydrocodone pills (Sch II)

· Numerous items of drug paraphernalia (bongs, scale, rolling paper, etc)

· Drug packaging materials (baggies, glass containers, vacuum sealer and other assorted materials

· $2,260.00 United States Currency

· Four guns, including an AR15 with binary trigger modification; a 12-gauge tactical shotgun with a drum magazine and a Glock 9 mm with a conversion kit and drum magazine; several hundred rounds of ammo and a concealable ballistic vest.

Landry's bond was set at $298,500.