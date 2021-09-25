New Iberia man arrested in Hawaii

Two Louisianans traveling to Hawaii have been charged with allegedly breaking the state’s travel rules, multiple media outlets report; one man involved is from New Iberia.

The Hawaii Department of Public Safety safety said Brandon Boone, 49, and Hunter Lowe, 26, of New Iberia, arrived at the Daniel K. International Airport on September 19 when deputies from the airport section notified the COVID-19 checkpoint screener of the men's arrival.

The two were arrested and booked on Sunday under rules and orders of (HRS 127A-0029) for failure to show proof of a COVID-19 test result upon entering Hawaii while not having a location to quarantine.

They are serving 10 days in jail at Oahu Community Correctional Center, a spokeswoman said.

According to New Iberia Police, Hunter Lowe was arrested for aggravated second battery after a shooting incident on Center Street in September 2020.

