New Iberia man arrested after fleeing from U.S. Marshals serving warrant

NEW IBERIA, La. — A New Iberia man has been arrested after fleeing from U.S. Marshals serving a warrant that led to a vehicle pursuit through St. Martinville.

According to the New Iberia Police Department, U.S. Marshals were serving an arrest warrant Wednesday on Lee Street for Donvontae Ozenne, who was wanted for a previous charge of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder.

Police say when the marshals attempted to serve the warrant, Ozenne fled in a vehicle through New Iberia, which then led them through St. Martinville.

Ozenne was apprehended by police at near Lady of the Lake Road and Hwy 31.

NIPD says that more charges are pending for Ozenne in connection with his traffic violations.

