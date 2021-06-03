New Iberia Main Street receives national accreditation

NEW IBERIA, La. — The New Iberia Main Street Program has been designated as an accredited Main Street program for meeting national performance standards.

According to a release from New Iberia Main Street, Main Street America and its partners announce the list of accredited programs each year to recognize their exceptional commitment to preservation based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street Approach.

In 2020, Main Street America programs generated $4.14 billion in local reinvestment, helped open 4,356 net new businesses, generated 14,988 net new jobs, catalyzed the rehabilitation of 8,488 historic buildings, and clocked 983,702 volunteer hours, the release states.

The New Iberia Main Street Program’s performance is annually evaluated by Louisiana Main Street, which works in partnership with Main Street America to identify the local programs that meet 10 national performance standards.

Evaluation criteria determines the communities that are building meaningful and sustainable revitalization programs and include standards such as, fostering strong public-private partnerships, documenting programmatic progress, and actively preserving historic buildings.

The New Iberia Main Street is a public/private partnership of people committed to preserving and enhancing the downtown area’s economy.

