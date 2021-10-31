Rebound: New Iberia kicks off first annual Halloween parade

NEW IBERIA — After being canceled last year because of the pandemic, New Iberia was finally able to have their inaugural Halloween parade.

Hundreds of people lined the street waiting for what will happen next.

The parade went straight through the heart of the "Queen City" from Lee to Jefferson street.

It showcased nearly 30 businesses, organizations, elected officials and those running for office across the parish.

"This is the first we're actually getting out to do a parade all year long, and it's really exciting to get out there and get in front of people again," a member of the Louisiana Ghost-busters.

The city hall fountain was also dyed black to make things a little more eerie.

New Iberia Mayor Freddie Decourt came up with the idea along with the help of volunteers after noticing there isn't a similar event in the area.

"We've got different fire departments, we've got all kinds of community groups, private owners of antique cars, you name it, it's out here. It's good to be back, it's good for Acadiana to be back and have a lot of fun. Good turnout, just a great day,” Decourt said.

"I think after a long year and a half, we need this,” elect Ms. New Iberia elect said.

As Mayor Freddie Decourt says it looks like they have yet another festival on their hands.

