New Iberia improves local parks in some neighborhood

In New Iberia, city council members have decided to make improvements to their parks in the local neighborhoods.

To have peace in the community, council members believe additional parks are needed in some districts, and improvements to existing ones will help to lessen violence.

Council member Marlon Lewis says work on upgrading the park in his district is already happening.

"I know in my park, district 2, they are doing an upgrade to the roof, we are adding a splash pad, which we added a splash pad last year, we are adding to it to make it a big splash pad, something that the kids will be attracted to."

Each district was given a hundred thousand dollars from the federal government to be used for upgrading recreation in the city.

"So a lot of the money is coming through the cares act and the American rescue plan. The cares act gave us a little extra money that we can reinvest in the marginalized communities."

