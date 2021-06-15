New Iberia holds Flag Day celebration

A Flag Day ceremony was held in New Iberia on Monday.

Attendees gathered at Bouligny Plaza for a celebration of the United State armed forces. Organizers says the celebration was held to honor the troops that keep Americans safe at home and abroad.

"Know that the veterans of Iberia parish respect the flag and respect the people who served in the military both in foreign war and those who served at home. Matters not, we respect all veterans," US Veteran Leslie Landry said.

A flag ceremony was held along with the playing of patriotic music.

In 1916, President Woodrow Wilson issued a presidential proclamation establishing a national Flag Day on June 14. The day commemorates the adoption of the Stars and Stripes as the official flag of the United States.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel