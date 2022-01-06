New Iberia Fire Department will distribute COVID at-home test kits

At-home test kits will be available on Friday in New Iberia through the New Iberia Fire Department.

Chief Gordan Copell announced Thursday that the test kits were received from the Louisiana Department of Health and will be distributed at the New Iberia City Park on January 7, 2022.

Distribution will begin at 8:00 am.

Copell says there will be a sign where people can line up. Those wanting a kit should remain in their vehicle. Kits will be distributed until the supply has run out.

