New Iberia family loses everything in Sunday fire

A New Iberia family lost everything in a fire Sunday.

The fire happened in the 2200 block of Neco Town Road at about 2 p.m.

The Celestine family had just moved in a few weeks ago; the home passed inspection just before that happened.

Eldridge Celestine says he's trying to keep everything together for his family. Heaven Garrison says they need everything: women's clothing, men's clothing, baby clothes and baby supplies.

The baby wears 6 to 9 month old clothing. They're hoping someone might have some toys to share for the baby.

Celestine wears a size 11 to 11 1/2 shoe, XL shirt, 32-33 pants. Garrison wears an XL shirt, size 9 shoe and a 36 waist women.

We'll have more information about the fire later today on KATC TV3.

If you want to help the family, you can call Celestine at 337-251-3965.