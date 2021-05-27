New Iberia creates "Safe Exchange Zone" outside police department

A new Safe Exchange Zone has been created outside of the New Iberia Police Department.

The Exchange Zone is a specific space in the NIPD parking lot where community members can conduct private party transactions and safe custody exchanges.

Police say the zone is located in well-lit parking spaces in front of the New Iberia Police Department on Main Street. The area will be recorded by video 24-hours a day.

The Department recommends that community members utilizing the zone complete transactions on Monday - Friday, between 6:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. during department business hours.

Availability of the exchange zone will be on a first come, first serve basis.

Sgt. Daesha Hughes says that the Safe Zone is just another way the department can help citizens feel and be safer.

Rules

According to the department, the exchange of drugs, weapons, alcohol and other illegal items is not permitted. All exchanges must be person-to-person. In the case of custody transfer, the Exchange Zone is not a drop-off where parents can leave children for a later pick-up time.

Safety Tips

Only conduct transactions with local buyers/sellers.

Insist on meeting in a public place.

Do not invite strangers into your home, and do not go to theirs.

Take your cell phone with you.

If you are selling a large piece of furniture, move the piece to an open garage or front porch.

Tell a friend or family member about your intentions. Tell them when and where and with whom you are meeting - if possible, bring them with you!

Complete transactions during daylight hours.

Be extra cautious in buying/selling valuable items.

Only use cash or money orders.

Trust your instincts and be cautious of scams.

