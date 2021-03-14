New Iberia City Hall fountain dyed green for St. Patrick's Day

An annual tradition in Iberia Parish continued on this year amid the pandemic.

The fountain in front of New Iberia City Hall was dyed green for St. Patrick's Day, which is on Thursday.

Dying the fountain green is a tradition put on each year by the New Iberia Marching Men, a non-profit organization dedicated to celebrating St. Patrick's Day in the city.

"Every year for St. Patrick's Day we're going to be doing something to bring the Irish culture alive in Acadiana," explained the group's captain, Jody McDonald.

The tradition is part of the group's "Turning the Bayou Country Green" celebration, which featured this year a performance from the Baton Rouge Caledonian Pipes and Drums.

