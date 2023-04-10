New Iberia announces lane closures ahead of street improvements

NEW IBERIA, La. — Glenn Lege Construction, LLC will start street improvements in the City of New Iberia, announced Mayor Freddie DeCourt.

On Monday, April 10, 2023, a saw cutting crew will be working to remove the existing concrete on the following streets in advance of construction:



Sycamore Street – From Santa Clara Street to Kathryn Street

Maple Street – From Santa Clara Street to Kathryn Street

Kathryn Street - From Kristi Street to Jane Street

Daspit Street- From Jane Street to Po Street

During saw cutting, the streets will have isolated sections down to one lane and should have minimal effect on traffic, officials report.

On Tuesday, April 11, 2023, the intersection of Charles Street and Lee Street will be completely closed to all traffic for the duration of construction. Authorities say this is necessary to reconstruct the entire intersection.

Local traffic will have access down these streets but not through the intersection. Residents will have to detour using the following streets:



Ann Street

South Lewis Street

East Main Street

East St. Peter Street

The street construction will last approximately one month, weather permitting.

Starting on, or around Monday April 24, 2023, a construction crew will start removing and repouring concrete on the following streets:



Sycamore Street – From Santa Clara Street to Kathryn Street

Maple Street – From Santa Clara Street to Kathryn Street

Kathryn Street and Daspit Street work will follow.

Working time will be from 7 am to 6:30 pm, Monday through Friday, and most Saturdays. The street construction will last approximately three months, weather permitting.

According to the City, limited access to the construction area will be necessary. Road closure signs, barricades and detour signage will be in place to warn and direct traffic.

Residents and drivers should anticipate time delays. The streets at times will have loose gravel on the roadway.

The City of New Iberia advises motorists to avoid the construction areas. Drive with caution and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment. Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone.