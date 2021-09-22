New Iberia announces 1st Halloween parade scheduled for Oct. 30

The City of New Iberia has announced its first Halloween parade scheduled for October 30 at 2 pm.

The event starts in front of City Hall. Event organizers will color the fountain black and then proceed down Main Street.

If you are interested in participating in the parade or volunteering to decorate Downtown, email hdavid@cityofnewiberia.com for more information.

