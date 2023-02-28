New evacuation center coming to Iberia Parish

After years of discussion Iberia Parish, is one step closer to getting an evacuation center.

Following the 2016 flood, the parish was hit with several natural disasters including hurricanes and tornadoes where a shelter was needed.

The parish council approved $12 million dollars for the shelter and it will be funded through the American Rescue Plan Act, and State Capitol Outlay Funding.

"This facility will be able to hold a lot of I would say hundreds of people now due in an emergency you don't have hopefully you don't have hundreds of thousands of people but its to help our committee emergency response team search. We would put all of the steps on our website as to what they need to do as well through the Iberia pins messaging where it would tell them exactly what needs to be done but typically they would just go to the facility and we would welcome them in." said Larry Richard, Parish President.

