New dealership brings Christmas joy to children in Acadiana

NEW IBERIA — Some lucky kids received an early gift from Santa this year. Toys for Tots was hosted today by Leblanc Kia.

The event started at 11 AM and 2 PM. Aside from the toy drive, guests enjoyed jambalaya, live music, food, and even pictures with Santa.

Greg Leblanc, managing partner of Kia, tells KATC, "Today is our tot's toy drive, where we're trying to give away as many toys as possible for kids in the community just trying to give as many kids as pssible a Merry Christmas and were new in town. We just opened six months ago. So, we're just really thankful to be able to this in our community here in Acadiana."

