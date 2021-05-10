Murder conviction follows fight over shoes

An Iberia Parish jury convicted a local man of murder Monday.

Jorie Walker, who was 17 when he was arrested in the 2018 slaying, was convicted of second-degree murder after a week-long trial, said 16th Judicial District Attorney Bo Duhé.

The jury decided that Walker was guilty of the June 2018 slaying of Lavonne Johnson at a New Iberia McDonald's restaurant.

Walker was 17 and Johnson was 20. The men argued over a pair of shoes that Walker's girlfriend took from his home. Walker and his girlfriend, who was Johnson's cousin, took the shoes after a fight. Johnston picked her up, and he and walker stopped in the restaurant parking lot and had words.

Walker allegedly told police he thought it was Johnson who had taken his shoes, and got angry when Johnson and his passengers laughed at him about it. He pulled out a gun and shot Johnson several times.

A sentencing hearing is set July 20, 2021 before the Honorable Anthony Saleme. The penalty for second degree murder is life imprisonment without the benefit of probation or suspension of sentence.

Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office Detective Misty Montgomery was the lead investigator and Assistant District Attorney Craig Colwart prosecuted the case, with assistance by Assistant District Attorneys Ashley Hammons and Mason Hebert.