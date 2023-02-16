Mother and son in New Iberia arrested for narcotics, firearm

NEW IBERIA, La. — According to the New Iberia Police Department (NIPD), on February 13, 2023, just before 9:30 pm, an officer with the New Iberia Police was in the 1100 block of East Saint Peter Street conducting patrols.

The NIPD officer, while patrolling, located an occupied vehicle in the rear parking lot of a local business. Law enforcement is authorized to remove individuals from the property who are not conducting business with the establishment due to an affidavit the business recently filed with NIPD.

The officer on duty made contact with the driver, a juvenile male, and the passenger, the juvenile's mother. While speaking with the individuals, the mother admitted to having marijuana inside the vehicle.

Approximately 94 grams of suspected marijuana, an AR-15 style rifle, and paraphernalia were located inside the vehicle.

The juvenile male was charged with Possession with intent to Distribute a Schedule I CDS, Possession of a Firearm in the presence of a CDS, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The juvenile’s mother, 39-year-old Jennifer Olivier was initially charged with Possession of Marijuana and Contributing to the Delinquency of Juveniles. After further investigation, Olivier’s charges were upgraded and she was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on the charges of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I CDS, Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of a CDS, and Felony Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile.

According to the Chief, there is a zero-tolerance policy for parents that are part of the problem by not guiding and holding accountability with their children in a path that allows them a life with unlimited opportunities.

Citizens are urged to report suspicious activity. Information can be reported anonymously by calling the New Iberia Police Department at (337) 369-2306 or the Iberia Parish Crimestoppers at (337) 364-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted by downloading the City of New Iberia app on your smart device.