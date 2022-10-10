Mosquito spraying scheduled in Iberia Parish

Aeria spraying is planned in Iberia Parish this week, after West Nile Virus (WNV) activity was found in mosquitoes.

The Iberia Parish Mosquito Abatement District will conduct aerial spray operations to support ground spray operations Wednesday (10/12) and Friday (10/14) evenings.

Flight decisions will be dictated by proper weather conditions, but these are the planned times and locations. Each will begin near sundown and last about 90 minutes.

During this period, only hypersensitive individuals or persons that wish to avoid all exposure to chemicals in the designated spray area should refrain from outdoor activities; otherwise all other citizens can proceed with normal outdoor activities, officials say.

Citizens will notice low flying aircraft --- If the aircraft is overhead, you should not attempt to follow the path of the aircraft. The aircraft is traveling quickly and will be out of the area in a brief period.

Here are the dates and locations:

Wednesday (10/12) Loreauville / Sugar Oaks operations will focus in Loreauville, Suard Rd., Ed Broussard Rd. and Choupique Rd. as well as Sugar Oaks, Daspit, Interlaken, Vida Shaw, Sugar Oaks golf course and all areas in between.

Friday (10/14) Rynella, specifically, Duboin, Weeks Island Rd., Andras, BJ Estelle Dr., Avery Island Rd., and all points in between.

Officials say citizens also must take personal protective measures to avoid mosquito bites. Wear repellent per label instructions, avoid outdoor activities when mosquitoes are most active at dawn and dusk, wear light colored long sleeves and pants if you must be outdoors.

If you have any questions or mosquito related problems, feel free to contact the district office at (337) 365-4933. You can visit the district's web page by going to www.iberiaparishgovernment.com and clicking on “Mosquito Control." The district also has a Facebook page.

For more information about West Nile Virus, other mosquito – borne diseases and pesticides for mosquito control please visit www.cdc.gov and www.epa.gov.

For information regarding pesticides (NaledÒ) used for aerial spraying visit www.epa.gov or https://www.epa.gov/mosquitocontrol/naled-mosquito-control

