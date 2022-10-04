Mosquito spraying details for Iberia Parish

Spraying for mosquitoes will happen in Iberia Parish this week, officials say.

Here are the details:

Persistent populations of flood water mosquitoes will be addressed by aerial operations this evening (10/4) and Thursday (10/6) evening. Below are our planned sorties beginning near sundown and lasting approximately one (1.5) and one half hours.

During this period, only hypersensitive individuals or persons that wish to avoid all exposure to chemicals in the designated spray area should refrain from outdoor activities; otherwise all other citizens can proceed with normal outdoor activities!

Citizens will notice low flying aircraft --- If the aircraft is overhead DO NOT attempt to follow the path of the aircraft. The aircraft is traveling quickly and will be out of the area in a brief period!

Jeanerette / St. Joe, specifically Little Valley Rd., Alta Dr., Hubertville Rd., Jeanerette, Linden Rd., Burleigh Park, Jeanerette High School and all points in between.

Rynella, specifically, Duboin, Weeks Island Rd., Andras, BJ Estelle Dr., Avery Island Rd., and all points in between.

If you have any questions or mosquito related problems, feel free to contact our office at (337) 365-4933. Please visit us on the web www.iberiaparishgovernment.com and click on “Mosquito Control” --- like us on Facebook for the latest. For more information about West Nile Virus, other mosquito – borne diseases and pesticides for mosquito control please visit www.cdc.gov and www.epa.gov.

For information regarding pesticides (NaledÒ) used for aerial spraying visit www.epa.gov or https://www.epa.gov/mosquitocontrol/naled-mosquito-control