Mosquito control spraying planned in Iberia Parish

The Iberia Mosquito Abatement District will conduct aerial operations Wednesday (9/20) and Friday (9/22) evenings to address floodwater species mosquitoes.

Surveillance has detected a marked increase in numbers leading to troublesome nuisance biting for residents and pastoral animals. Weather permitting aerial operations will begin near sunset each evening and last no more than one (1.5) and one half hours. Wednesday (9/20) evening a limited portion of Coteau Holmes area and Friday (9/22) a more expansive area of Coteau Holmes Lake Dauterive area.

Wednesday (9/20) Coteau Holmes / Mestayer, specifically, Gondron, Boutte Rd., Harold Landry, Lake Dauterive

Rd., Blue Ln. and all points in between.

Friday (9/22) Coteau Holmes / Daspite, specifically, just east of Cemetery Rd. west to Braquet Rd., just south of Walet / Gondron Rd. to Lake Dauterive Rd. and all points in between.

During this period, only hypersensitive individuals or persons that wish to avoid all exposure to chemicals in the designated spray area should refrain from outdoor activities; otherwise, all other citizens can proceed with normal outdoor activities.

Citizens will notice low flying aircraft --- If the aircraft is overhead DO NOT attempt to follow the path of the aircraft. The aircraft is traveling quickly and will be out of the area in a brief period.

If you have any questions or mosquito related problems officials say you should feel free to contact the office at (337) 365-4933 or visit them on the web www.iberiaparishgovernment.com and click on “Mosquito Control”. For more information about West Nile Virus and pesticides used for mosquito control please visit www.cdc.gov and www.epa.gov.

For information regarding pesticides (NaledÒ) used for aerial spraying visit www.epa.gov or

https://www.epa.gov/mosquitocontrol/naled-mosquito-control