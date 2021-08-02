More than 100 Jeanerette students receive new backpacks full of supplies

More than 100 kids in Jeanerette will be able to start the school year with a new backpack.

The Iberia Parish Clerk of Court David Ditch partnered with Jeanerette Marshal Fernest Martin and Coffee House to make it happen.

Each backpack was customized and filled with new supplies for the kids.

"Mrs. Beverly and her staff did a great job, made it personal. They put some thought behind it. We went out and got some local kids at the school that we thought needed this," said Martin. "Anytime you see your name on something, you know someone really put some thought and effort in, and said you know what, we really want you to know we love you just that much. We want you to have a good start in school and do your very best."

------------------------------------------------------------

