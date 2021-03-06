Missing boaters in Iberia Parish located

Two boaters reported missing have been located in Iberia Parish.

Friday afternoon, the two men were reported missing by their family after not returning from a trip Thursday night.

Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office Marine Patrol were able to locate and rescue both men unharmed.

The boaters experienced a malfunction with their boat motor, according to Deputy Katherine Breaux, spokesperson for the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office.

They were found on the other side of Avery Island.

