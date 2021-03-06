Menu

Watch
NewsIberia Parish

Actions

Missing boaters in Iberia Parish located

items.[0].image.alt
Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office
iberiaboaters.jpg
Posted at 12:43 PM, Mar 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-06 13:47:09-05

Two boaters reported missing have been located in Iberia Parish.

Friday afternoon, the two men were reported missing by their family after not returning from a trip Thursday night.

Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office Marine Patrol were able to locate and rescue both men unharmed.

The boaters experienced a malfunction with their boat motor, according to Deputy Katherine Breaux, spokesperson for the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office.

They were found on the other side of Avery Island.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.