Minister in critical condition after New Iberia shooting Tuesday

A minister in New Iberia is now fighting for his life after police responded to a call around 10 P.M. Tuesday.

Community members say Minister Dustin Locks is in critical condition after being shot in his New Iberia home.

Locks attended the Iron Sharpens Iron Forum that helps people with their personal difficulties.

He's an embattled minister who was turning his life around for the better.

Just hours after leaving the forum, Locks went home where he was shot on Yvonne Street.

“I was awakened with the sad news the next day that he had tragically been shot in the head and an intruder came to his home. They knocked on the door and as soon as he opened they fired a shot,” activist Donovan Davis said.

Davis says his community is in a crisis, “We are in a community crisis like never before. He was a young man who was passionate about serving God, obviously to everyone objectively. He was a minister, licensed and ordained.

Davis says he is also in the works with elected officials in creating a neighborhood crime watch initiative.

Residents will be able to vent their frustrations and suggest solutions to combat this ongoing issue.

“For him to leave from that particular forum and to reside right here in his home and to be shot in the aftermath of that, it testifies to the fact that our society is declining and is declining fast.”, Davis said.

If you have any information regarding this case, you are urged to call Iberia Crime Stoppers at 364-TIPS.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel