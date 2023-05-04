Mine rescue competition held in New Iberia

The 50th Annual Southern Regional Mine Rescue Competition was held at Sug-Arena in New Iberia.

60 teams from across the country tested their skills and preparedness to respond to any type of mine emergency.

The competition takes place over a three-day period with each day involving different tasks.

"Mine rescue members are basically firefighters, EMT, ventilation specialists, engineers, mathematicians. There's a lot that goes on with the mine rescue competition. So what happens is teams come together and puts on these problems and different scenarios within the mining industry that can potentially take place, catastrophe, disasters, etc. So we have to get together to figure out what is the situation and we have to run it accordingly," VP of Southern Region Mine Rescue, Landon Oliver said.