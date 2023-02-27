Man wanted for New Iberia shooting

NEW IBERIA, La. — According to Captain Leland Laseter with New Iberia Police, on February 24, 2023, at 10:40 am, the New Iberia Police Department responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of Spencer Loop.

Responding officers located a female victim on the scene suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital. She was eventually transported to a New Orleans hospital due to the extent of her injuries. The victim is listed in stable but critical condition, officials say.

The actual shooting occurred at a residence in the 1000 block of Mississippi Street, according to responding officers. Detectives responded to the scene and commenced their investigation.

After processing the scene, interviewing witnesses, and reviewing video footage, Detectives were able to obtain an arrest warrant for Jacoby Colbert on the charges of Attempted Second Degree Murder, Carrying a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Illegal Use of Weapons.

Colbert is 31 years old, 6 feet 2 inches tall, and weighs approximately 145 pounds.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Colbert are asked to contact law enforcement immediately. Colbert is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Citizens are urged to report suspicious activity. Information can be reported anonymously by calling the New Iberia Police Department at (337) 369-2306 or the Iberia Parish Crimestoppers at (337) 364-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted by downloading the City of New Iberia app.